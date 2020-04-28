Incomplete

To the Editor:

Dear CCV President Judy,

I would like to share my response to your recent Editorial in this open letter to the press.

While much of what you said is accurate, it is also incomplete. CCV does cost less to run than the 4-year colleges and has been profitable during the last few years while the 4-year colleges have been struggling. Vermonters might be less impressed by those facts if they understood how CCV manages to make itself profitable.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.