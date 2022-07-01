Independence Day
To the Editor:
Independence Day has become a popular rival to Easter Sunday and Christmas in the United States, and well should it, as it is the birthday of the United States of America. It commemorates and celebrates the birthday on July 4th in all states and possessions of the United States.
On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress really declared the American colonies free and independent states, but it took the delegates two days to agree on a formal document, announcing their action. On July 4th, Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, and since then, July 4th has been celebrated as our nation’s birthday.
Thomas Jefferson’s draft of the document, with minor changes from Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania and John Adams of Massachusetts, was signed by President of the Second Continental Congress, John Hancock, and Secretary Charles Thompson, and eventually by 56 members of the Second Continental Congress. Using writings of the English philosopher, John Locke, and other English thinkers, the Declaration states two universal principles that have been important to developing democracies ever since; “First, that governments exist for the benefit of the people, and not their rulers, and that when a government turns to a tyranny (unjust use of power) the people of that country have a right to resist and overthrow the government. Secondly, that all men are created equal.” Those principles have been a reminder that all members of a society are entitled to the full protection of the law, and to the right to participate in public affairs.
The founders of the new nation considered Independence Day an important occasion for rejoicing; John Adams said, “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival; it ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance; by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty; it out to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of the continent to the other, from this day forward forevermore.
Independence Day was first observed in Philadelphia on July 8th, in 1776, with the Declaration being read, bells rung, bands played, and the people rejoiced. Independence Day has been celebrated throughout our country since then. In 1941, Congress declared July 4th a federal legal holiday.
In the early years of celebrating many deaths occurred, so many cities and states limited weapon celebrations, fireworks and other dangerous celebrations, sometimes hiring professional people to do the celebrations with people in stadiums and closed off areas. Today, though still a major celebrated festival, many communities celebrate with programs and pageants, games and plays, and athletic contests. However you plan to celebrate Independence Day, be careful and let the professional people work out the dangerous stunts so you can enjoy a safe and happy Fourth of July in 2022. And remember, no drinking if you are going to drive, or have a no drinking driver with you. We want to have you back in 2023. Happy Independence Day. How about some prayer to thank our Lord and His Father for allowing us to celebrate the Holiday.
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.