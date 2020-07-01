Independence Day Celebration
To the Editor:
Celebrate the 4th of July with the “Star Spangled Statehouse” event on the Statehouse lawn from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is invited to help celebrate Independence Day in commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence of the United States.
The “Star Spangled Statehouse” event will include live music, selected readings from American historical documents, a salute to the flag and to our law enforcement community and the singing of the Star Spangled Banner by Ellie Gebarowski-Shafer and keynote address by John Klar.
“For those who have not met John Klar, he is a Vermont farmer, attorney, writer, pastor, husband and father. He is running as a Republican candidate for Governor, leading a movement to bring people together from different political views to combat the state’s most pressing and complex problems: free our farming and business economy, save state pensions, preserve local schools and address the opioid epidemic.”
