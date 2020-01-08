Inflammatory & Misleading
To the Editor:
I am aware of the Vermont Digger article (reprinted in today’s Caledonian-Record) concerning one of our students. We are not permitted to comment on the specific disciplinary circumstances of a students under federal privacy laws. However, the article does not reflect the facts as we know them.
While the article in some ways tries to reflect on the challenges of dealing with complex behavioral issues in school, the headline is extremely inflammatory and misleading. We do not suspend students, particularly young ones, only for making scary drawings. We review the entire set of facts and circumstances. If we believe that a student presents an immediate risk of harm to him or herself or other students or staff, we take action. That action includes a wide variety of tools starting with positive behavioral supports, progressing to discipline, risk assessments by professionals, a change in educational placement, or a combination of these approaches.
Our District is committed to supporting all of our students, but not at the cost of student safety. Student safety is our highest priority.
