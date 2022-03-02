Inflation & Border Crisis
To the Editor:
The American public is suffering with record high inflation with no end in sight. The Elites and Ruling Class are not concerned at all with inflation because it doesn’t hurt them. Inflation hurts the lower and middle class, especially those that are retired and on a fixed income.
The Biden Administration tells us that inflation is currently 7-1/2%. I guess they think we are all stupid. The price of gas has doubled, heating oil costs have risen sharply, food prices are out of sight and housing costs are sky high.
Now the President says that Americans may have to “suffer” due to the war in the Ukraine. This will further drive up energy prices, shipping costs and related costs to the U.S. consumer. Our current energy policy is making Russia and the Putin regime richer. We are begging Russia for more oil. The cost can only increase especially now that Russia has invaded Ukraine. Why are we begging for oil when we could quickly be energy independent again?
The Biden administration and the Elites and the behind the scene Ruling Class have distanced themselves from the will of the American people. Inflation does not affect their lifestyles and they don’t appear to care how all this affects the rest of the population.
An article in The Caledonian-Record on February 28, 2022 stated that there will be no sanctions against the Russian oil and natural gas industry. Money will keep flowing to Russia. The President’s decision not to sanction the oil and gas industry was “to limit the pain” the American people are feeling at the gas pump. If President Biden wanted to “limit the pain,” he would open up our own oil and gas industry. If we were once again energy independent, inflation would be stopped. Everything we produce, transport and buy is dependent on low energy costs. The Biden Administration must stop their insane energy policies.
With the war in Ukraine heating up, the question arises as to why are we sending American troops to that area and endangering their lives and possibly starting a nuclear war. A war with Russia would not be fought with small arms but possibly with nuclear weapons. Why are we trying to defend the Ukraine border from a Russian invasion while at the same time our southern border has been invaded by over 2 million illegal aliens? To put this into perspective, the combined population of Vermont and New Hampshire is approximately 2 million.
Let’s get back to being energy independent and curbing inflation. Let’s protect the American people first and stop the invasion of our southern border.
Richard Kettinger
Lyndon Center, Vt.
