The other day I went to St. J. to do our errands. As I went past the Barnet School, 2 people in bright traffic vests were walking the road, and stopped at a phone pole, one looked at it with binoculars as the other was making notes. I asked what they were doing- ‘assessing each pole, so some can be replaced before fiber optic cable is strung up.’
I got to Barnet Village and admired the paving job that covered up the rebuilding of the village water supply that was completed this summer. As I headed north on Route 5, I had to stop on Route 5 because of the work being done on the I-91 overpass. While in St. J., I went up Concord Ave, and had to slow down- the road was unpaved due to the major water works of separating storm drains from sewage lines. When I got back to Barnet, I went to see a friend in Monroe, and went over the North Monroe bridge- it was down to one lane- they were resurfacing the bridge.
Then it hit me: INFRASTRUCTURE! We Americans are finally investing in our neglected infrastructure! It made me pleased to see that we have a federal government that is working.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.