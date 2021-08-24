Infrastructure Bill Delivers For Coös
To the Editor:
We are fortunate to have effective bipartisan champions and leaders like Senators Hassan and Shaheen representing all of us in Coös County. Politicians all too often forget about those of us in the rural, more sparsely populated parts of New Hampshire. Some appeal only to a narrow partisan group and think only about where they can get the most votes and money. In contrast, our Senators recognized our needs, reached across the aisle, and put us front and center in the bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate just passed.
This bill marks the largest investment rural America has seen in decades. Crumbling roads and bridges will be rebuilt, and high-speed internet access will be expanded in rural communities across our country. We, in Coös, often need to drive long distances and depend on our roads and bridges. For workers, businesses, and students today, high-speed internet is not a minor luxury. It is a necessity. This is especially true in Coös, where so many lack broadband access.
The current pandemic has reminded all of us that our families, friends and neighbors need remote access for their employment, healthcare and education. We need to keep our economies growing — and our communities vibrant. We cannot sit back and watch the Coös economy keep being forgotten. Thankfully, Senators Hassan and Shaheen remembered US when they helped negotiate this bill that firmly recognizes OUR priorities. Most importantly, they are delivering results.
Our Senators deserve our strong support.
Charlie Cotton
Chair, Kilkenny Democrats
Chair, Lancaster Democrats
At-Large, Coös County Democrats
Lancaster, N. H.
