Ingalls For Senate Seat

My name is Russ Ingalls and I am excited to announce my candidacy for Vermont State Senate. I’m running on the Republican ticket wishing to represent the Orleans/Essex District. I am starting this campaign by reaching out to my family, friends, business associates and community leaders. I ask you for your endorsement, financial support, and help to win this election.
I’m running because I want to make a difference. To continually watch the erosion of our Vermont way of life has become too much for me to sit back and be idle. I believe the most precious asset we have are our people. Most of you were born here as were your parents and their parents before. And for the people who relocated here, they did so because they wanted better for their family and appreciated what generations before them created. You live here in the Northeast Kingdom because as Vermonters, you’ve enjoyed freedoms that other states restrict. You’ve enjoyed school choice, decent employment, less government regulation, town meetings to make sure all voices are heard, the right to bear arms, and religious freedoms.
You live here because we don’t judge our neighbors by the color of their skin, their sexual orientation, their beliefs or disbeliefs or whether they are rich or poor. We help raise each other’s children and watch over and support one another. You are here because the air is clear, the water pristine, the woods are full of wildlife, the forests are still magnificent, farmers still work the land and the streets are safe. But we do have some very disturbing trends that are starting to shape our way of life in a negative way.
