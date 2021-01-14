Insurrectionist-In-Chief Attacks America

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A whole nation of us knew this was coming but not all of us handled it in the same way. There were three basic groups.
The first group of us recognized the incitements to violence from President Trump, his dismissal of the rule of order, his lack of character and his furtherance of white grievance politics. We believed him when he told us by his actions, “I’m all about myself, I sow chaos and division because it benefits me”. Poet and prophet Maya Angelou told us years ago to believe someone when they tell us who they are. This first group believed Trump when he told us who he was, and we historically impeached him twice in his one term, the second time for inciting an insurrection. Many months ago, I wrote that there was “something smell-bad wrong” with Trump. There still is.
The second group heard and saw everything the first group did - Trump’s attempted dismantling of our institutions - but did not believe him. They said he was “just joking, being sarcastic, just making fun, doing it his way”. The further he eroded the normalization of our democratic republic, the more they enabled him.
