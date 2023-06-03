Intelligence Is Never Artificial
To the Editor:
With the advent of Artificial Intelligence, the question arises, “Are we in danger of artificial intelligence taking over?” Perhaps we should ask, “ Which intelligence would do the best job?” To date, our human intelligence has resulted in: slavery, colonization, fratricide, constant state of war, racial and religious discrimination, starvation, over population, climatic damage, pollution of land, air and water, mass elimination of species, mass shootings etc, etc. Not particularly impressive. IA, based on scientific facts, may well have come up with ways to more effectively deal with these problems. What about the upcoming presidential elections? Here is what AI says are the desirable characteristics of the person we choose as president in 2024.
1. Visionary: A president should have a clear and inspiring vision for the country’s future. They should be able to articulate their vision and inspire others to work towards it.
2. Integrity: Honesty, trustworthiness, and ethical conduct are vital for any leader. A president should have a strong moral compass and act in the best interests of the nation.
3. Leadership Skills: Effective leadership involves the ability to make tough decisions, manage crises, and inspire and motivate people. A president should possess strong communication skills, emotional intelligence, and the ability to build and lead a team.
4. Knowledge and Expertise: A president should have a solid understanding of governance, policy issues, and the functioning of the government. They should possess the knowledge and expertise required to make informed decisions.
5. Diplomacy and Negotiation: The president often represents the country on the global stage. Strong diplomatic skills and the ability to negotiate with other world leaders are crucial for maintaining international relations and advancing the country’s interests.
6. Problem-solving and Decision-making: A president must be able to analyze complex problems, gather input from various sources, and make informed decisions in the best interest of the nation.
7. Empathy and Compassion: A president should be able to understand and empathize with the needs and concerns of the citizens. Compassion and the ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds are essential for effective governance.
8. Adaptability and Resilience: The world is constantly changing, and a president must be adaptable to new circumstances and challenges. Resilience in the face of adversity is important to overcome obstacles and maintain stability.
9. Open-mindedness and Inclusivity: A president should be open to diverse perspectives and ideas. Inclusivity ensures that the needs and interests of all citizens are considered and represented.
10. Collaboration and Consensus-building: Building coalitions and fostering collaboration among different stakeholders, including political parties, is crucial for effective governance.
Sounds like good advice, no matter where it originates.
Robert O’Connor
Littleton, N. H.
