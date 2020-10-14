Intelligent Compassionate Leadership
To The Editor:
These are like no other times of my lifetime. A pandemic, the climate crisis, rampant political corruption, dysfunctional institutions, the emboldenment of white supremists, broken infrastructures, etc. can really mess with one’s head. Nonetheless, we have to carry on and get through these tough times. One way is by electing candidates to political office who have vision, commitment, and the ability to lead. Rep. Scott Campbell is one such candidate.
I served with Scott on the Catamount Arts Board of Directors for a number of years and witnessed these traits first hand. He gets the importance of the creative economy getting us through these times. Not only from an economic standpoint, but Scott also realizes how the arts nourish the spirit and feed the soul. Since the pandemic hit, we have sorely missed all of the live music events that we had been so fortunate to have in our community. There is something to be said about a legislator who is not afraid to let his hair down at a live music event and boogie away to his heart’s content. I would vote for him on that attribute alone, but then there is all of the hard work he has done since he has been in the Legislature! We need Rep. Scott Campbell’s intelligent, compassionate leadership now more than ever. Re-elect Rep. Scott Campbell!
Sincerely,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.