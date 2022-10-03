Intelligent Government

Senator Maggie Hassan is being challenged by Don Bolduc, a right-wing Republican extremist. Maggie Hassan supports building New Hampshire’s economy through developing sources of renewable energy, women’s reproductive health, and quality and honest education for all children. Bolduc supports none of these things and, in fact, told women worried about restrictions on personal health choices, to “get over it.”
We need to re-elect Maggie Hassan who has served New Hampshire’s interests well. We also need to preserve, at least, the razor-thin Democratic majority in the Senate. If the Republicans take over, under the leadership of the fossilized Mitch McConnell, they threaten to refuse to raise the debt ceiling in December, causing the United States to default on its debts. The debt ceiling needs to be passed to allow the United States to pay its previously incurred debts, not to accrue more. If the United States defaults on its debts, the economy will crash. Predictably, having caused this, the Republicans will declare that Biden and the Democrats caused it.
Vote for Maggie Hassan, who supports truth and practical solutions, this November.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.