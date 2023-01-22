Interaction with Legislators
To the Editor:
Wednesday January 18th at the Vermont Statehouse I took the opportunity to sit down with State Legislators representing nearby districts who seemed reasonably welcoming of me to their breakfast table in the cafeteria. They had not met me previously. It was very informative talking with the two who I was able to identify, both Republicans. Representative Charles Wilson narrowly won his contest against two popular Democrats in our solidly Republican two seat district that includes Lyndon, Wheelock, Sutton, Newark and Sheffield. The other elected Republican present at the breakfast table was Allen “Penny” Demar, who represents the Franklin-7 District that includes Montgomery and Enosburgh.
Both men seemed somewhat jovial and generally felt it necessary to inform me of their perspectives despite my intention to represent what is essentially a more inclusive agenda supportive of all Vermonters. As a member of Vermont Interfaith Action, it was a morning set aside by us to visit the legislature and discuss our legislative priorities for this newly convened 2023 session. As Co-Moderator of the St. Johnsbury Universalist Unitarian Congregation on Cherry Street I had been encouraged to attend by our beloved Reverend Susan-Lynn Johns as well as leadership of VIA. Our website via.org can inform interested readers of our concerns about housing, addiction, health care and more, which I proceeded to explore with these elected officials.
The Mission statement of VIA reads, “Our mission is to create solutions to systemic issues that prevent our most vulnerable citizens form enjoying the quality of life that God intends for us all.”
It is striking how resistant these two legislators seemed in terms of outlook towards the above mission statement, although there appeared to be some areas for agreement at least theoretically, with my own perspective on how to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable among us. Early in our half hour or so spent at the breakfast table Representative Demar discussed the sequence of events that had led to him becoming a first term Legislator, as is Representative Wilson of Lyndon. Mr. Demar said that he had been approached by Republicans in his District and asked to consider a statehouse candidacy after learning that “two girls,” neither of whom is a Republican, were the only announced candidates. As a student of psychology, I know that choices of words can be informative of a speaker’s inner thought processes, although everyone is probably capable of making sloppy choices of words. Clearly girls are an official presence at the statehouse, but their duties are confined to serving as House Pages, and wear official green uniforms adorned with the state seal. One of Mr. Demar’s challengers in the recent election, was talented local musician and organizer Cindy Weed, who has served several previous terms representing this district. Ms. Weed bears no resemblance to a girl. It is difficult not to regard Allen Demar’s characterization of his opponents as dismissive by gender and reflective of sexist attitudes, which I keep working on myself as a white male who has grown up in a time period when such ways of thinking were often sadly disregarded; requiring retraining one’s mind towards proper perspectives on matters of gender.
Unfortunately, Representative Demar’s comment turned out to be the tip of what appears to be a rather large iceberg of racist, sexist and classist ideas. Unexamined, such outmoded ideology deserves no place among elected officials who are responsible for looking after and enhancing the health and well-being of all of us residing in this state. Lyndon Representative Wilson seemed to take no issue with Republican Mr. Demar; in fact, their ideologies converged again and again as we discussed my thoughts about legislative responses to housing, addiction and health care. The two men put forward the heartless idea that Vermont runs the risk of becoming essentially a magnet for drug addicts and homeless people from all over the world if such suffering individuals “hear word on the streets that Vermont is the place to go to find free housing, free drugs (assumably buprenorphine) to treat their drug addiction, and free health care.” More than once I encouraged the two men to consider that front loading of state and federal funding to support emergency housing, treatment for addiction, and health care for all can actually produce not just much more humane treatment of those most in need but also cost reductions in terms of decreased use of hospitals, prisons, and more widespread positive outcomes in terms of education of our young people and the entire population.
Evidently, for many statehouse Republicans, the only fiscally responsible way to handle our most pressing social problems is for the state to turn our backs on those most at risk of freeing to death, dying of overdoses or in need of primary medical care and hope that such persons will simply leave the state and go elsewhere with their problems. I believe it was Representative Demars who chortled “These people are not Vermonters, but it is Vermonters like us who will be expected to pay for all of this free stuff!”
It saddens me to personally observe not just the cold, neglectful beliefs of many among the minority Republican delegation in Montpelier, as well as to regularly observe extreme levels of suffering among severely low income, mostly less educated citizens, many of whom seldom if ever vote.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
