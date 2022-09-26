Internal Combustion Engines

John McClaughry recently wrote, “…eliminating ICE vehicles from Vermont will have no detectable effect whatsoever on arresting climate change.” Thank you, John, for that fascinating tidbit. The fact is, the same can be said for many other activities.
For example, many Vermonters take their paper, cardboard, plastic and glass containers to Vermont Transfer Stations every Saturday with no expectation that they are having a “detectable effect whatsoever on arresting” the enormous problem of solid waste disposal worldwide. They do understand they are mitigating some of the solid waste problems in Vermont. The same is true for “eliminating ICE vehicles from Vermont.”
John wrote (CR, Oct 15, 2013), “There is no evidence that human release of greenhouse gases has any detectable effect on global temperatures.” Referring to that statement in a follow-up letter (Nov 21, 2013) he wrote, “Believe me, I have tested that statement for most of a decade, and if I could find any evidence, I wouldn’t be repeating that statement.” John’s statements are at odds with the opinions of the world’s top climate scientists.
John did not elaborate on how he “tested” that statement. Did he simply read a bunch books and other publications? Did he publish his findings? Does he still standby his statements?
Keep in mind that John is NOT a climate scientist. Nor is Rob Roper, President of the Ethan Allen Institute (EIA) who, along with John, writes frequent opinion pieces denigrating almost any initiative the State of Vermont institutes to address the very real problem of climate change caused by human activities.
Instead of relying on the EIA for information on climate change, go to the website: https://climate.nasa.gov/. After reading the information on the homepage, go to “Facts” at the bottom of the page and click on “Scientific Consensus.” There you can read statements from legitimate national and international scientific organization on how human activity is worsening climate change. Listen to the experts, not to the EAI whose opinions are more political than scientific.
