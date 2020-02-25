Internet Access
To the Editor:
Access to high-speed Internet: luxury or necessity? Gone are the days of Internet access being an “add on” to every day life. I’m one of the 10% in the state of Vermont who does not have access to high-speed reliable internet. Here are some of the obstacles I run into and opportunities that are not available to me because of the absence of high-speed Internet.
My means of getting the Internet is a personal hot spot through AT&T. This device would be great if I lived in a metropolitan area with uninterrupted cell service. But as you know, Vermont’s landscape does not lend itself to that kind of service. Just about every weekend from the end of April until the end of September I have no access to the Internet from 10:00 am Saturday morning until 4:00 pm Sunday afternoon. With the influx of tourist during this time period their use of GPS and accessing East Burke free wifi takes up whatever access if available. I am not alone as my neighbors and friends who use personal hotspots experience the very same non-service time.
Cloudy days and inclement weather also disrupt Internet service through personal hot spots. I’ll be using my computer and my Internet access will be gone. As many of us know, banking, medical, shopping, researching, and entertainment are now online-based that require a reliable Internet connection.
