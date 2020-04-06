Internet Access

To the Editor:

Without internet access, students—especially the most disadvantaged—will fall behind.

Now that schools have shifted to emergency remote learning, how do we ensure that all students in our region can complete their school assignments and not fall behind?

Not every student and teacher has adequate access to the internet. So, people are getting creative. School buses are delivering hard copy versions of class work along with the daily meals. One teacher spends five days a week on the porch of the library in order to connect with his students.

