“Internet Researchers”
To the Editor:
In response to Dr. Rousse of NVRH regarding “internet researchers”.
As a college student, I can attest to the fact the vast majority of current research is published, disseminated, reviewed, and accessed via the internet. Nearly all medical and scientific journals exist online, therefore anyone who reads this material such as doctors, scientists, medical students, and members of the general public are “internet researchers” For this reason disparaging and dismissing Alison Despathy (MS) and Harvard Medical School Graduate Dr. Sandy Reider’s research as illegitimate based on the fact it comes from online sources is unjustified in the modern era. Dr. Reider and Ms. Despathy use online material from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), peer-reviewed studies, in addition to Dr. Reider’s firsthand clinical observations. By attacking Dr. Reider and Ms. Despathy based solely on the fact that their research came from the internet, which is the norm in 2021, Dr. Rousse is perpetuating a logical fallacy. By seeking to vilify Dr. Reider and Ms. Despathy and paint them as purveyors of misinformation based on their use of the internet, Dr. Rousse is making an Ad Hominem attack that does not support itself through fact or logic.
In stating that “This pandemic is like nothing we have ever experienced on earth, including the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1919…” Dr. Rousse makes a historically inaccurate statement. By doing some “internet research” one can easily find that the Bubonic Plague is estimated to have killed about 20 million people in Europe, which was nearly one-third of the continent’s population at the time. Adjusted to current population levels, that would be nearly 248 million deaths based on mainland Europe’s current population of 746 million people. So yes, the world has seen worse pandemics than COVID.
I, like Dr. Rousse, would encourage all free-thinking Vermonters to be very careful where they get their COVID facts from. Consider the source’s track record, funding, and motivation before accepting the information presented. Understanding the benefits and risks of COVID injections is especially important now as children are next in line. I encourage all parents and guardians to do extensive research before making such an important decision. My hope is that all Vermonters can be open-minded, kind-hearted, and accepting of truth no matter where they gather their facts.
I would like to commend the CAL-REC for providing an uncensored platform for discussion.
“If this nation is to be wise as well as strong, if we are to achieve our destiny, then we need more new ideas for more wise men reading more good books in more public libraries. These libraries should be open to all—except the censor. We must know all the facts and hear all the alternatives and listen to all the criticisms. Let us welcome controversial books and controversial authors. For the Bill of Rights is the guardian of our security as well as our liberty”
-John F Kennedy
Luke O’Neill
Waterford, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.