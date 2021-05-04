Introduce Yourself & Your Children to God!
To the Editor:
I reject the idea that America is suffering from “systemic racism” as has been portrayed by President Biden and The Left. Despite the fact that we Americans live in a multicultural, diversely populated country, our current crop of DC Democrats will have us believe that America is a systemically racist country. They’re lying to us again!
I do believe that many Americans have lost their minds because they have lost their souls due to their turning away from God! This is what I refer to as “systemic atheism”! The results of this loss of God in our lives is many-faceted…kids have no moral compass by which to live their lives constructively and productively, the family unit of many Americans is fragmented, and dissolved, leading to misdirected societal values, with priorities that are misplaced to the extent where many Americans are killing human fetuses but saving the whales, for we need whales for the health of our oceans and ecosystems; where many Americans are killing each other while saving the turtles, another of God’s unique creatures; where some American politicians are “scape-goating” groups of Americans against each other for the sake of Political Power so that they may satisfy their political base, and acquire future voters.
Many organized religions have “codes” by which they inculcate historical and generational values which have been handed down for centuries. These “values” are time-tested, universal, eternal, positive, and constructive behaviors which are taught, encouraged, and promoted for children as well as adults to emulate, and practice throughout their lives. Each organized religion has these sets of “living codes” which respective practitioners are encouraged to adopt, and reinforce in their daily lives. This done results in the betterment of society at large.
Fred Stella, the Pracharak (Outreach Minister) for the West Michigan Hindu Temple responds: Having spiritual life has many wonderful benefits for those who seek the transcendent in the community. But for those who are secular-minded, many of those can be found elsewhere. There is social science-based evidence from the Mayo Clinic claiming that those who actively participate in organized religion are better off than others. One report states, ‘Most studies have shown that religious involvement and spirituality are associated with better health outcomes, including greater longevity, coping skills, and health-related quality of life (even during terminal illness) and less anxiety, depression, and suicide.’
Father Kevin Niehoff, O. P., a Dominican priest who serves as Adjutant Judicial Vicar, Diocese of Grand Rapids, responds: Peace, forgiveness, serenity, simplicity, faith, hope, and love (to name a few) of the many benefits that come from the practice of religion. All of creation reflects the image of God and human beings most especially because man and women are created in the image and likeness of God. All creation together is only a glimpse of the Kingdom of God. To those who may recognize God while outdoors, I say in reply, ‘Yes, but you are only reading the first page of the book….and there is so much more to be discovered by sharing faith with others in a faith community.’
On April 6, 2018, 163,000,000 respondents agreed with the following statement: Those participants who exited their religion were more likely to start out scoring lower on emotional stability, to be less trusting of others, and they tended to place less value on conformity, tradition, and benevolence, and more value on self-direction, hedonism, and the pursuit of power.
According to Marvin L. Covalt, Lt. Gen. US Army, retired, expressed a view re: this issue permeating today’s DC Democrats and reinforced by the national media: “Conclusion: the charge of systemic racism in America is a crock of crap!”
Let’s return to God, and learn to live by God’s eternal and universal codes known as “The Ten Commandments,” and summed up in the principle of The Golden Rule: Treat others as we want to be treated.
Nick De Mayo, M. Ed.
Sugar Hill, N. H.
