Invasion of the Body Snatchers?
To the Editor:
I can’t let another Nick De Mayo letter pass without commenting, particularly on the “Americans – Wake Up” letter, which blames our duly-elected President Joe Biden for everything wrong with the United States, as if there wasn’t a Republican ex-president before him. I had no idea Biden was all-powerful as portrayed in the letters. And he’s been in office for less than a year. Then, after blaming Biden, he blames Democrats and Democratic governors.
First, Biden’s low approval rating. Could part of it be due to Republican obstruction in Congress so that good programs aren’t getting passed? Obviously, the Republicans want Biden to fail and they are good at obstructing. Republicans are obstructing Biden’s picks for many government posts, including diplomats, which means we aren’t getting information about what’s going on in many countries. I think Democrats need to start playing hardball the way the Republicans do.
Now, for blaming Democratic governors like Gavin Newsom. De Mayo points to drug problems in California and says people are abandoning the state. Some are moving. People move for a lot of different reasons. I have a niece who left Colorado for California, the San Francisco area, and she isn’t complaining. I have a nephew who left New York City for the Los Angeles area, and he isn’t complaining. A 90-year-old friend of my mother-in-law’s is living in southern California and she isn’t complaining. They’re happy to live there, not just visit.
When it comes to New Hampshire, let’s remember that things aren’t perfect here. We have an opioid crisis, homelessness and a Republican governor who isn’t doing a great job of managing COVID.
New Hampshire had the highest seven-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the entire country for several weeks. He is in charge of the least-vaccinated state in New England and won’t reissue mask mandates. Instead, he’s dealing with it after the fact by calling on FEMA and the National Guard to help hospitals cope with a surge in admissions. Crazy. At this point more than 800,000 people in the U.S. have died of COVID.
When it comes to governors who can’t manage their states, let’s not forget Texas. Texas, with its Republican governor, had a catastrophic failure of its electrical grid, which I don’t believe has been fixed. He’d rather switch the focus to abortion.
Now for “socialism.” There is an old person’s social safety net from which people like Nick De Mayo, me and millions of others benefit. Namely these are our monthly checks from Social Security and medical coverage from Medicare. These programs could be called “socialism,” which has become a “boogeyman” for some. Socialism is just another form of government that works quite well in Scandinavia. In fact, I’ve told my youngest nephews to fall in love with a nice girl from Scandinavia, marry her and move there to avoid what’s coming here.
And let’s also remember that it’s the horrible Democrats who signed into law Social Security (Franklin Roosevelt) and Medicare (Lyndon Johnson). Anyone want to give up these benefits?
Mr. De Mayo attacks Democrats for being in lockstep and then he attacks RINOs because they aren’t in lockstep with him. He excoriates Democrats but then wants them to somehow work with him. I don’t see how that is going to work. He talks about civil discourse and then calls Nancy Pelosi, who has been in Congress for almost 50 years — because she has been re-elected — a dictator. He accuses Democrats of having a closed mind. What about his?
I agree with the bulk of what Biden is trying to accomplish, but not all. To call Biden “a fascist,” which De Mayo did in a letter, is way over the top.
I do wonder what is happening to the Republicans. I sometimes think I’m in “The Invasion of the Body Snatchers” movie, but in this case, it is Republicans’ bodies being taken over and I’m yelling: “Republicans – Wake up!” Especially when I read a press release about a “potluck” Christmas Party being held by the Northern Grafton County Republican Committee. On the agenda is a discussion entitled “Climate Hustle: Are They Trying to Control the Climate or You? Part 2.” The release says that “free thought” is encouraged but then notes that Republicans and “like-minded” conservatives are welcome to attend. Where are the open minds? And don’t get me started on climate change…..
Cheryl Jensen
Bethlehem, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.