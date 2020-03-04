Invest in Elementary School Now, Not Later
To the Editor:
Ten years ago, Littleton invested significantly in our children’s futures. Voters approved the Career and Technical Education Center and middle school building projects. The investment was just shy of eleven million dollars. Fortunately, the State of New Hampshire provided $6,680,000 in aid! Today, the CTC is an asset to the region; young people prepare for work and further education in an excellent facility. CTC graduates work in our community- in health care, the automotive industry, education, and other businesses. Adults access the facility too, learning specific skills sought by local employers. Excellent investment, Littleton voters. Thank you!
Lakeway Elementary is overdue for major renovation or replacement. Since 2006, multiple committees have studied, debated, and eventually recommended replacement of the 70-year-old school. The bottom line: a major renovation is expensive and will result in a building that still has some old structural components, is located on busy Route 116, and has been retrofitted for 21st century education and safety. New construction, in a new location, will cost more, but it’s a solid, long-term investment for our community. Littleton is vibrant, forward thinking, and understands the value of education. A new elementary school will ensure a safe, quality facility for our children and staff. It will help ensure that local businesses can attract the educated workforce they seek. It will appeal to young families considering relocation to Littleton.
It’s time to invest in our children’s future again. It’s time to invest because State Building Aid, after being frozen for new projects for years, is a possibility now. Please vote “yes” on Article 3 of the School Warrant. Approve the appropriation of up to $788,000 to fund engineering and architectural studies as well as acquire land. This preparation is necessary to apply for State Building Aid, which could provide up to 55% of the project’s cost should Littleton voters eventually approve building a new school. If we don’t act now to address this facility need, when will we? Let’s tackle the problem while State Building Aid is available.
