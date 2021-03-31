“Irrelevant”
To the Editor:
In his March 31 letter to the editor, Mr King proclaimed Daily News sportswriter Bill Madden irrelevant. He takes issue with Madden’s expert opinion that all teams in the AL East will be “also-ran’s”, except of course, for the Bronx Bombers.
As for the Red Sox, I agree with Madden. The Sox in a word “stink.’ They stunk last year when they finished last in their division. They’ll stink this year because they traded their entire outfield (Benintendi, Bradley, and Betts) the best in baseball. The Red Sox will also stink next year. Because the new GM seems to think it’s all about quantity over quality. He’s been running around signing every pitching tomato can he can find. If one of them actually does rise to the level of mediocrity, the GM can claim that he got “great value” for his money.
As for the Yankees, they, as usual, are well stocked to compete for another title. What exactly doesn’t Mr King like about 27 World Championships?
Gary J. Farrow
Danville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.