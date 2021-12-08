Is It Biden’s Fault?
To the Editor:
I wanted to know if President Biden’s policies, which have been in place only a few months or yet to pass congress, are really causing the current rise inflation as Republicans and the Caledonia Record claim.
The first thing to know is that the increase in inflation is a world-wide phenomenon. The increase cost of energy, food and other goods and services in the UK, Europe, Asia, South America and Africa are driving up the Consumer Price Index to levels that have not been seen in a decade or more.
The reasons that each countries is experiencing higher inflation are not identical, but there is a common factor underlying them all including the United States. It is Covid-19.
As we know, the Covid pandemic disrupted supply chains and international travel as well as shutting down businesses and services. As new variants of Covid continue to break out, the pandemic continues to negatively impact economies around the worlds as we try to recover. The Friday after Thanksgiving is a good example of Covid’s influence when markets a dive after the Omicron variant was announced. Covid ups and downs impacting supply chains is why many economists believe supply chain disruptions could continue into 2022.
Economists have also pointed out that the so-called “inflation expectation” is a factor in higher inflation. Inflation expectation is self-fulfilling in that people and businesses act accordingly when they expect inflation to continue. People buy items before they need them because they believe the items will cost more in the future. Businesses increase the price of their goods and services in anticipation of higher costs. Workers seek higher wages to blunt expected increase in their cost of living.
Another reason Republicans give for increasing inflation is the trillion-dollar recovery legislations spur-headed by President Biden. Moody’s Investors Service, however, reports that these legislations will boost U.S. economic growth while having a “limited” impact on inflation.
Senior analyst with Moody’s and the lead author Rebecca Karnovitz states, “The additional federal spending would occur over 10 years, include significant revenue-raising offsets and would likely only start to flow into the economy later in 2022 at a time when inflationary pressures from disruptions to global supply chains and U.S. labor supply likely will have diminished,”
The most common reason for blaming President Biden for high inflation, though, is fuel prices. The rational given for their claim is his administration restoring environmental protection regulation that Donald Trump gutted.
Many factors go into the price of gas at the fuel pump, and each one influences the price of gas. The predominant factor of the price for a gallon of gas is the cost of crude oil. Foreign oil cartels and US investors dominate the crude oil market, which is highly speculative as we saw on the Friday after Thanksgiving when the price of crude oil dropped over $2 a barrel.
Clark William-Derry is an energy finance analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis who responded to those blaming President Biden by stating, ”Anybody who blames a politician for high [gasoline] prices is ignoring basic market dynamics.” He said, “Blaming someone who is in office today for a problem that started last year, that does not make much sense.”
So at the end of the day, blaming President Biden for higher fuel prices does not makes sense.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
