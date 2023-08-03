Is Suing Monsanto Enough?
To the Editor:
Vermont’s Attorney General Charity Clark has recently explained why she is suing Monsanto and holding them accountable for the manufacture and sale of highly toxic polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) which contaminate the environment, schools and people of Vermont. If successful, Vermont will join rank with the state of Oregon who received a historic $698 million settlement from Monsanto in 2022 to resolve their PCB issue.
No doubt a win would help Vermont access funds to remediate the problem but is this action enough? The deeper issue lies in the fact that global corporations and industry have been poisoning people and the earth for centuries. Most disturbing is that this abusive situation is not a rare event; this is a vicious cycle of experimentation that has led to the death and injury of millions. It is more than apparent that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—two federal regulating agencies— have NOT successfully fulfilled their mission of protecting the people and environment from corporate abuse and toxic products. For decades, the American people have borne the brunt from their abysmal failure.
It should not take decades of abuse, death, injury and finally lawsuits to ban toxic products—yet this is the current paradigm.
There is essentially an open door policy within the FDA and EPA that exists for new products. An “innocent until proven guilty approach”— which is guaranteed and constitutional for people accused of a crime— but absolutely should not be the case for new, experimental, patented chemicals. Instead of independent proof of product safety, the regulating agency policy at this time is “we trust the safety studies from industry” and then when the damage ensues, it shifts to “prove they are unsafe and maybe if you sue us, we will ban them”.
Excuses and delays used by regulating agencies and industry rely on the continuous call for more research and evidence to prove harm. This goes on for decades while damage accrues and then lawsuits are filed which is a painstakingly slow process to force action.
Recently the World Health Organization announced that the artificial sweetener aspartame is a possible carcinogen, “while safety is not a major concern at the doses which are commonly used, potential side effects have been described that need to be investigated by more and better studies.” Yet decades ago, on 60 minutes, Mike Wallace discussed the risks of aspartame and brain cancer, the FDA revolving door issues and manipulated, industry-sponsored research— all warrant the removal of aspartame from the food supply.
Who do the regulating agencies actually work for and why after continual abuse and experimentation is there still a high level of blind faith and trust in these agencies who have failed the American Public repeatedly for decades.
What toxic compound will the next lawsuit take on? There are three bills in the Vermont Statehouse that would regulate PFAS (aka forever chemicals) and there will most likely be a lawsuit. Currently a federal lawsuit against the EPA exists after their refusal to take action and remove fluoride from drinking water. For decades, activists have tried to have fluoride removed from the water supply and now the federal courts are listening as a large body of research demonstrates lower IQ due to prenatal and early life fluoride exposures.
The chemical industry is an incestuous crew and many have undergone antitrust lawsuits and hold ties to Hitler and chemical warfare. In 2018, Bayer bought Monsanto for $63 million. The name Monsanto is infamous and makes many shutter due to their heinous track record of toxins: aspartame, glyphosate, genetically modified food, dioxins, Agent Orange and DDT. Monsanto needed to rebrand after the bad press and lawsuits. Who other than their historical partner in crime Bayer to take them under their wing.
In 1954, Bayer and Monsanto had a joint venture known as MOBAY. Agent Orange was one of many chemicals created through MOBAY. In 1967, this partnership was forced to separate due to antitrust violations, apparently that does not matter anymore. Bayer AG was part of Hitler’s IG Farben conglomerate, Nazi war criminals held leadership positions at Bayer. Monsanto shielded the German Bayer company when the Allies won WWII and now Bayer offers Monsanto refuge and a new name to go under cover and heal their wounds, all the while continuing to create toxic chemicals.
Stefan Oelrick, the President of Bayer’s Pharmaceutical division, announced at the World Health Summit in Berlin in 2021, “mRNA vaccines are an example of that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say if we had surveyed two years ago in the public would you be willing to take gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body, we would have probably had a 95% refusal rate.”
But as the pattern goes- Instill fear, slap a rushed, intensely controversial, ethically questionable, meaningless FDA approval on these experimental gene therapy drugs, combine with propaganda and a massive marketing campaign vastly accelerated via internet and social media, and you have a recipe for disaster— Swine flu vaccine roll out on steroids. This resulted in a high majority of institutions justifying covid injection mandates and widespread experimentation on the people including our youth.
We need regulating agencies to actually do their job and not give corporations a free pass to experiment on people and the earth. And then after making billions say- oops we are so sorry- we didn’t know that this new chemical causes cancer, strokes, heart attacks, Parkinson’s, and contaminates water or kills pollinators or birds. Holding our regulating agencies accountable in their duty to protect people and the environment must be a top priority for the earth and humanity.
In 2022, Vermont successfully litigated an opioid lawsuit and will receive over $100 million. Back in 2018, a lawsuit against tobacco companies brought in $59 million to VT. Attorney General Clark will most likely be successful in her mission to sue Monsanto over PCBs, due to the legal precedent set by Oregon. No doubt this money will help rectify the situation in Vermont. However, real resolution would be to dissolve the corrupt and captured federal regulating agencies and build a trustworthy entity focused on actual oversight and protection of the people and the earth from toxic compounds and corporate abuse. Breaking this vicious cycle is the real issue and until this is resolved, humans and the earth will continue to withstand rampant abuse by corporations whose heartless bottom line is plain and simple— profit over people any day. We are mere expendable commodities and it should not take lawsuits to force the federal regulating agencies to do their job.
Alison Despathy
Danville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.