Is There More to Climate Change Than CO2?

In modern day greenhouses horticulturists intentionally keep the carbon dioxide (CO2) levels at three times that of the ambient atmosphere. Higher levels of CO2 than we are experiencing now in our atmosphere have existed in the history of this world and they coincided with explosions in plant and animal life. The CO2 then was generated by volcanos and increased solar activity.
Forest fires in the west due to “au naturel” environmentalism combined with a human caused CO2 agenda, promoted by elitists to divert wealth and “power”, are the reasons used by the climate alarmists of today to claim that CO2 is bad.
Solar climate forcing is caused by solar activity. This solar activity has a lag effect on the earth in respect to heating, CO2 levels and the earth’s magnetic field, amongst other factors. These variables are not being included in the climate change discussion and models. Instead an ongoing study started in 1958 by C. David Keeling monitoring CO2 levels at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii has been used as the consummate proof that earths CO2 levels are rising, with human activity being the propagated cause. This data does come with a disclaimer however: “The Mauna Loa data are being obtained at an altitude of 11,135 feet in the northern subtropics, and may not be the same as the globally averaged CO2 concentration at the surface”.
