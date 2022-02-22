Isham for Select Board

To the Editor:

I join others in endorsing Steve Isham for St. Johnsbury Select Board.

I have come to know Steve over the last few years on the St. J Energy Committee and in my work as one of St. Johnsbury’s Reps to the State House.

Steve grew up in St. J, and returned after several years working out of state as a data analyst. He bought a house in East St. Johnsbury and has thrown himself into helping revitalize his hometown.

Steve is a key member of the Energy Committee, as it has reorganized and expanded in recent years. He understands local issues, while also recognizing the larger context. He is a 2021 “climate catalyst” with VT Council for Rural Development’s Community Leadership Program, working to create systems for energy committees across the NEK to work productively together.

Steve not only has a fine mind, he has a great heart. He is very active with St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, and supports St. Johnsbury’s many important institutions — Catamount Arts, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, Fairbanks Museum, and so on.

Steve is devoted to St. Johnsbury. He will do a great job for us as a member of the Select Board.

Sincerely,

Scott Campbell

St. Johnsbury, Vt.

