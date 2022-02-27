Isham for Selectboard

I join the growing number of St. Johnsbury residents lending their support to Steve Isham for the St. Johnsbury Selectboard.
The reasons that I believe that Steve is the right person for the job are plentiful and have been vocalized by many other townspeople. I would like to focus on a personal connection that I think exemplifies why Steve will be of such benefit to our town.
Steve bought my mother’s beautiful 1853 cape home in East St. Johnsbury many years ago. He has thrown himself into caring for and honoring that home. He restored architectural details that had been covered or forgotten over the decades, and even enlisted my mother to help nurture and expand the gorgeous gardens she lovingly created and tended when she owned the home.
Imagine having someone with that focus and drive supporting us and our wonderful town! Steve loves St. Johnsbury, just as so many of us do. It is in our best interest to vote people into leadership positions who will become stewards of our town, just as Steve has been with his home.
Vote for Steve Isham for the St. Johnsbury Selectboard this Tuesday and vote for empowering the future of our corner of the Kingdom!
