Isham for Selectboard

I am writing in support of Steve Isham’s candidacy for the three-year term on the St. Johnsbury selectboard. Steve was born and raised in St. Johnsbury, graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon State College. He worked for many years as a data analyst in Princeton, New Jersey and returned to his hometown in 2017, ready to give back to his community.
What I admire so much about Steve is his capacity for listening. He has a deep empathy for people from all walks of life. St. Johnsbury is currently experiencing a welcome infusion of new businesses, but the challenges of poverty and drug addiction persist in town. Steve is ready to work hard for ALL of St Johnsbury’s residents.
Steve is a person who sees challenges as opportunities to bring people together to find solutions. With Steve, “ what you see is what you get”. He has no hidden agenda, only a heartfelt desire to use his time and talents to make things better. He is interested in uniting, not dividing.
Steve is tremendously well-organized. As a selectboard member, he will be able to absorb and understand the daunting amount of information that town governments deal with and explain it to residents in a comprehensible way. Particularly at this time when federal and state funds are available to Vermont towns, Steve’s ability to digest information and think about long-term decisions will serve our town well.
Lastly, it is a tribute to Steve that he did not seek out this run for the selectboard on his own. He was asked to run. He gave it some thought, and responded with a “Yes”. I urge you to give Steve Isham your Yes vote on March 1.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.