Isham for Selectboard

To the Editor:

To the people of St. Johnsbury,

I am writing in support of Steve Isham’s candidacy for the three-year term on the St. Johnsbury selectboard. Steve was born and raised in St. Johnsbury, graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon State College. He worked for many years as a data analyst in Princeton, New Jersey and returned to his hometown in 2017, ready to give back to his community.

What I admire so much about Steve is his capacity for listening. He has a deep empathy for people from all walks of life. St. Johnsbury is currently experiencing a welcome infusion of new businesses, but the challenges of poverty and drug addiction persist in town. Steve is ready to work hard for ALL of St Johnsbury’s residents.

Steve is a person who sees challenges as opportunities to bring people together to find solutions. With Steve, “ what you see is what you get”. He has no hidden agenda, only a heartfelt desire to use his time and talents to make things better. He is interested in uniting, not dividing.

Steve is tremendously well-organized. As a selectboard member, he will be able to absorb and understand the daunting amount of information that town governments deal with and explain it to residents in a comprehensible way. Particularly at this time when federal and state funds are available to Vermont towns, Steve’s ability to digest information and think about long-term decisions will serve our town well.

Lastly, it is a tribute to Steve that he did not seek out this run for the selectboard on his own. He was asked to run. He gave it some thought, and responded with a “Yes”. I urge you to give Steve Isham your Yes vote on March 1.

Thank you.

Pam Parker

East St Johnsbury, VT

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.