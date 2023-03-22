Israel - A Tipping Point

The power that the extreme right wing wields moving forward is terrifying.
Yet, as dangerous and counterproductive as Netanyahu and his cohorts are, it’s just as scary how much of the world would be happy to see the demise of Israel.
A world where way too many see Zionism as a dirty word, jews are alien and enemy, colonizers and money grubbers, loud and pushy and all the other new and old tropes which prey upon the worst of human impulses.
A world where the term Zionism is used as a touchstone for the misplaced agendas of other entities.
A world where Zionism is simply misunderstood because demonizing Zionism remains a handy undercurrent for demonizing jews.
No. No. NO.
That’s not the Zionism of those protesting in Israel by the tens and hundreds of thousands right now. These are the brave Israelis who are in fact proud Zionists protesting against all that Netanyahu represents. They are against settlement expansion. They are vehemently against an Israeli government that threatens to dictate by dictatorship and an by antiquated interpretations of jewish law.
In fact, Zionism a touchstone.
It is the antithesis of a one path one way formula for governance.
Zionism is a large tent. It is a democratic vision of a jewish return to our safe home from the relentless history of persecutions and displacements from ancient times onward.
To disavow the term Zionism is to disavow the term Indigenous.
Zionism from Israel’s birth, has precariously bound together threads of jewish heritage, beliefs and cultures from all over the world, into a messy and often fragmented but very maverick collaboration.
Zionism is what our country, the United States of America, supports and protects all these decades.
Zionism is in the heart of every one of the protestors wrapped in blue and white Star of David Israeli flags who do not relinquish the dream for a jewish homeland inside of an evolving inclusive democracy with the goal of justice within and peace with her neighbors.
Sadly, Israel is in a dire state of polarization with multiple other internal problems.
But Netanyahu is not Zionism…he is the antithesis.
I pray along with the protestors that an autocracy is averted and modern Zionism prevails.
Submitted by:
Cantor Amy Brenner Mitz
Sugar Hill, N.H.
I have served congregations in Chicago, New York and New Hampshire and the only jewish clergy ever to reside year round in the north country.
(1) comment
The secret to living here is to wear layers, right? Israel, like the US, is a society of many layers, sometimes you need them all, sometimes you can shuck a few to enjoy the sun.
