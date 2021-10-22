It’d Be Funny Were It Not So Sad
To the Editor:
I read Bill Coleman’s massive, long winded response to my brief, pithy response to his previous massive, long winded screed.
Not impressed.
At the end of the day, Coleman is still whining and crying for censorship in a nation that was founded upon the principles of free expression.
I’m not impressed.
I stand for liberty. Coleman stands for restrictions. It is just that disgustingly simple.
As Coleman calls for restrictions on speech, he seems to miss the fact that the media which he proposes to censor is allowing his views to be aired in the newspaper. Herp derp.
I’m about done with this ignorant guy - because years and years in media tells me certainly that what he wants, he’ll never get.
What I find disgusting is that he calls for these restrictions on the discourse in the name of what he calls “democracy.”
Hey, Mr. Bill?
Point one finger out, point three back at yourself.
Oh noooooo!
Am I being mean to you?
We don’t ban media in America, Bill. Maybe if you like that idea, you should move to somewhere like Beijing where you’ll be at home with your fellow commies.
Cuz it ain’t gonna happen here.
In liberty -
Eddie Garcia
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
