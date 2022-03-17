It Flows From The Top Down

Seth King wrote a 500-word LTE entitled “Lies” and never once mentioned Donald Trump. That’s quite a feat, Seth!
We are suffering from a virulent pandemic of lies but not in the way Seth describes. Trump was the Liar-in-Chief for four long years during which he told more than 31,000 lies. He continues to lie non-stop. The Big Lie is that the 2020 election was stolen from him. The fact that neither he nor his sycophants can provide an iota of evidence to support his claim has not deterred his supporters.
Marjorie Taylor Green said on 01/25/22, “I proudly objected [to certifying the election] on January 6th. I would object again today because I know for a fact there was so much wrong in that election and I believe it was stolen. Do I know how? No, I don’t know how.” That would be laughable if it wasn’t so sad. She knows for a “fact” but she has no evidence! She’s an idiot!
She and so many Republicans don’t need or even care if there’s any proof to support the Big Lie. Dear Leader has spoken and his sycophants fall in line.
Although they had no proof that there was wide-spread election fraud, 147 Republican members of Congress voted to reject the results of a free and fair election. That is to say, they attempted, along with Trump, to overthrow our Democracy. The word for that is “treason!”
Many who write letters to the CR editor criticize President Biden for a plethora of things over which he has no control such as gas prices and inflation. On the other hand, they have nothing to say about Trump’s treason or his referring to Putin in his unlawful invasion of Ukraine as “genius,” “smart,” “savvy” and “a peacemaker.” Trump said there was “a lot of love” in Putin’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine. What on earth will it take for Trump’s sycophants to see him for the monster he is?
