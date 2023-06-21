It is a Shame

There are so many dog owners that do not comply with the laws concerning their animals. There are dogs that are running loose all over town which I was told that the police are the dog catchers today when they have enough crap on their plates without having to deal with these problems with the dogs. I see dog owners walking their dogs off leash all the time because they say their dogs are trained. They are called animals because they are not human and there are some so called humans that are not humans.
The town needs to address this issue and hire a full time dog catcher and not someone that does it for 4 or 5 towns. Neighborhood’s that in the past you could walk with your kids or grand kids without worry of being bit or attacked by them was really nice but it is not a reality these days. because of the people that are coming up here from south of Vt and say they do not have to leash their dogs and apparently that is the least thing that worry them from the cops and they know if they get busted for other things that judges like Jiron will let them walk out of the courtroom so they can go back doing what they were doing before. Isn’t America great- no wonder why everybody wants to sneak into our country besides all of the millions the democrats are letting slide in.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.