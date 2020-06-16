It is Amazing How Far the Left Will Go
To the Editor:
What the hell is going on in our country with the local police around the country, which I understand they can be charged for doing their job, and the liberals are supporting defunding and abolishing police departments around the country. They know what mayhem it will create but are willing to support it to win an election.
It is so sad how much the left is willing to go to destroy our country and I will be one of the first people to defend our country from these terrorist. I have never believed in ONE WORLD ORDER until now, I believe that is what the left is trying to do to our country. These terrorist that are killing and looting and burning business’s should be shot on site no matter what color they are. The reason the left does not agree with this is because the majority of them looting and buring are black or brown, but not all and I hope Mr. Trump should bring in the U.S. troops and take back the cities that have been over run by these terrorist-these people are not protesters they are terrorist just like bin laden. In my opinion if any one supports these people should be tried just like the terrorist.
Where in the Constitution does it say you have a right to loot and steal and burn other people’s property with no action taking against them, but it does say we have a right to protect ourselves from these hoodlums. I know a way just like many Vermonters and we really need to get Gov. Scott out of office because he is ruining our way of life here in Vermont. We need some stability in our country and Mr. Trump will do it for us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.