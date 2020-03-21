It is Covid 19
To the Editor:
Why are the President and the media that parrots him so bent on referring to the disease we face as the China virus, the Wuhan Virus or the Kung Flu when it is actually called covid 19? This is like focusing on who left the barn door open when the issue is finding the horse.
The question is what purpose does it serve? There are two: 1. It deflects criticism of Trump’s slow reaction and poor performance regarding the virus away from Trump and towards the Chinese and 2. It serves the anti-nonwhite foreigners politics Trump and Stephen Miller like to promote.
This is not the first time anti-Asian politics have been injected into our politics as a country or by Trump. As an American, I would like to apologize to all people of Asian descent as you now have to not only fear the covid 19 virus, but also being targeted by those who are influenced by the President and his media.
