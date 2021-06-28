It is CRUCIAL
To the Editor:
Dear North Country Residents:
For 2+ years now, I have worked diligently to raise awareness about this abomination of a project that, despite overwhelming public opposition, is being crammed down our collective throats by Casella Waste Systems of Rutland, VT. NHDES has just announced that there will be a public hearing on the wetlands permit application, for this dangerously-irresponsible landfill development, on July 14, 3PM, at White Mountain Regional H.S. If you feel as I do, that the North Country quality of life is worth protecting and preserving, then I would urge you to join me at this very important public hearing to urge NHDES to DENY this highly-destructive wetlands permit application. With 17 acres of wetlands to be permanently destroyed, including 5 vernal pools, and 160-acres of highly-ranked, forested wildlife habitat to be clearcut in the construction of the proposed garbage landfill and infrastructure, and surrounded by neighboring wetlands that feed into Alder Brook and the Ammonoosuc River, there are just too many negative impacts for NHDES to overlook.
It is CRUCIAL that you attend and provide oral and written testimony to this, that NHDES cannot overlook its own mission statement: “to help sustain a high quality of life for all citizens by protecting and restoring the environment and public health in New Hampshire. The protection and wise management of the state’s environment are the main goals of the agency.”
This will prove to be one of those rare moments in time, where we have an opportunity, as a community, to stop a project will forever alter the future of the North Country as we know and love it, should this wetlands permit be approved. The negative impacts of this development are so many and far-reaching: to our environment, our precious green spaces, our air and water quality, our health and safety, our tourism and outdoor recreation industries, our local economy, our property rights and property values, and traffic patterns, all of which will be negatively impacted as MILLIONS of TONS of out-of-state waste is shipped to the proposed landfill only 2800 feet from Forest Lake and just 190 feet from the state park. Would YOU take your grandkids swimming at the beach knowing that an operating landfill is nearby?
Future generations, our children and theirs, will suffer from the permitting of this nefarious project, and surely they will wonder why we didn’t act to prevent the North Country from becoming New England’s trash receptacle. The time is upon us, folks, as we can stop this, but we need your help to do so on July 14, 3PM, at WMRHS. I hope and pray that you will join me so we can stand together and urge NHDES to do the right thing and DENY the wetlands permit application for this unwanted, and unneeded, mega-landfill development. Future generations will thank you.
Thank You!
Jon Swan
Dalton, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.