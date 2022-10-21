It Is Just Getting Worse

St. J. and Lyndon and many other little towns in Vermont are getting worse everyday by the scum that is out there and they do not give a crap if they go to jail or not because it is a free living to them. The chances of a judge sentencing them to any time is very scarce and these people know it so they just keep on doing their thing without worry of going to jail. The problem with honest citizens getting involved is they will end up in court instead of the crooks. I am not sure when this all happened to change so the crooks are the victims, I am not sure. The only thing I see is with the liberals in charge things will never get any better but just worst. The liberals are so power hungry that they think if they let criminals get off scot free that will be more votes to keep them in office.
It is real scary that one of the biggest political organizations will do this kind of stuff to stay in power. They do not care about our country or us Americans in the fall out of this mess they are creating. I feel so bad for my adult kids and our grand kids and how are they going to handle society which I believe will be the worse it ever was in history. The only thing that I can do at this point is to try and protect them the best I can until I die. This is something I have always done and will do till I die.
As I am writing this I am listening to the police scanner and someone was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound I believe.
It is unbelievable that in this day and age that those freaks want to DEFUND THE POLICE and you all know as well as I do they want to defund the police so they can keep doing their criminal activities.
I wish us all well for the next two yrs of Biden and Harris if our world will survive that long
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.