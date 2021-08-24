It is Mandatory
To the Editor:
It is a fact that getting kids vaccinated is required for entrance into public school. Without these shots your kids cannot attend school and you as the parent can be fined and end up in court. So, what is stopping our Vt. Dept of Education and the Vermontt Governor from making the Covid Vaccine mandatory too? It is common sense to make it required for school.
Now, as for the adults, we have their freedom to deal with, so they say. They are free to kill themselves if they want to. But, what about the rest of us who did get our vaccines? Are they free to kill us too? I think not.
If you are fully vaccinated and wear a mask, keep your social distance and wash the hands, you are free to go anywhere. If not, then well, you are not free to just go anywhere. That is the cold, hard, facts of life, so live with it non-vaxxers.
Later,
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury, Vt.
