It Is More Than Simply About the Economy

As a native of the Northeast Kingdom and currently as faculty on the high school level in the Northeast Kingdom, I am heartbroken to learn of any plans that will close the Lyndon and Johnson campuses. The Northeast Kingdom is already the forgotten corner of the state in terms of so many opportunities and much state-sponsored funding. Our roads, our villages, our communities already bear severe signs of neglect. Our students constantly become more and more disenchanted with life in Vermont for the lack of job opportunities, professional exposure, and educational resources. And now you are proposing that they will have even fewer.
Our students are entitled to quality education that they can afford and seek. Many work to underwrite college expenses. How is relocating classes to a distant campus feasible for those whose jobs are in Lyndon or Johnson, or Cabot, etc? Commuting costs will drain their checkbooks. Weather conditions for commuting are not even dependable during the bulk of the school year.
Online classes may work for some circumstances. But surely there are long-term prices to pay for online campuses. I suspect these would include the severing of community ties, the expectation of professional networking, camaraderie, social integration. On-line classes foster isolation. Social-distancing fosters non-democratic sensibilities. These are all contradictory to the spirit of the Constitution that was written to promote and protect social integration. What kind of society will online, social-distancing promote?
