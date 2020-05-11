It Is NOT Too Late To Listen
To the Editor:
I am writing to urge the CCSD Board to please reconsider the hasty decisions previously discussed and voted on in the special meeting held April 13th. The meeting in which multiple OML violations have been found. Hence the reason they have received formal complaints. The Board can and should reconsider changes and essentially amend the outcomes reached at that meeting. Do not be pressured into voting for something when you may not have all the facts. The legislature is not recommending cuts, and hasn’t. We are in a state of emergency. The pandemic has had all of our heads is a swirl and no one knows what to do or how to react…that doesn’t mean we have to be hurried into making changes that are not necessary. The Board is in charge here and should remember to have the best interest of the school in mind at all times.
Refer back to the VSBA Code of Ethics…..remember to think for yourselves, do not surrender your right to follow your heart and retain your individual judgements, most importantly please secure the facts before arriving at any conclusions. The Superintendent will tell you, just as he mentioned in his most recent newsletter that he does not believe in “premature precision”. HOLD HIM TO THAT… Do not be persuaded into following his or anyone else’s individual judgements/agenda. Do NOT let him give you lip service- make sure all of the FACTS have been laid out on the table for you before being pushed into a vote that could have terrible consequences. Our communities children and teachers matter and they do not deserve to have the very school board who should be working for the greater good- be fooled into following suit and making unwarranted cuts.
Making significant cuts to the budget, cutting the second grade teaching position, and eliminating an entire grade by separating the second grade students between the first and third grade classrooms is unjust and has been done hastily. All of this, during a time where our children will most likely need additional support as they return to school from the unexpected and extended remote learning break.
