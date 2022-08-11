It is now official that President Biden is the worst President in U.S. history. He has intentionally tried to divide the country along racial lines. From day one of his presidency he has tried to ruin our country. We are suffering from the worst inflation in 40 years. Please don’t tell the country that inflation is 9.1%. Gas, diesel, food, heating oil and food are now at record high prices. The ruling class and elites have a total disconnect from the rest of us. Inflation has no affect on the ruling class and elites. Many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. This winter many people will have to decide whether to eat or heat. We are definitely in a recession leading to a depression. All this could have been avoided. Uncontrolled spending by the democrats with printed money can only lead to further inflation. Now the democrats are on the verge of spending another 700 billion dollars of printed money. Further inflation here we come.
We are now on the verge of a nuclear war with Russia and China. We are in no position to fight a war. Pres. Biden left billions of dollars of military equipment in Afghanistan. We are now giving billions of dollars in military equipment to the Ukraine. Our strategic petroleum reserves are now the lowest since 1968. I guess the Pres. doesn’t know the definition of strategic. Some of this oil is now being sold to China. we are sitting on some of the largest oil, gas and coal reserves yet the Pres. will not open up our energy sector and lower our energy costs and inflation. Unless the Pres. open up our energy sector and stops printing and spending money, there is a bleak future for the country.
