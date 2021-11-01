It Needs To Be Said
To the Editor:
Normally, I wouldn’t respond to fundamentalists being fundies, but I cannot let something Joseph Pineo of Littleton said in his letter “Alternatives” of November first, in which he lauds Chick Publications, go unchallenged.
Those scurrilous little comic books are EVIL. They’re just flat EVIL. They promote hatred and division, and have traumatized children for years.
They are the stuff of nightmares.
If the Hell Jack Chick threatened children for years with, and continues to even in death, is in fact real, I can only hope he is burning there.
In liberty-
Eddie Garcia
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
