It’s A Wake-Up Call
To the Editor:
With this corona virus and it’s effects we are witnessing something only God can do. In one day he has interrupted the plans and habits of the whole earth!
Some of the fruits of this interruption are that we now have something in common with everybody else. Our enemies of yesterday now require cooperation in order to address our common concerns. Also, our contentious politicians now enact laws unanimously…that’s a miracle in itself!
Our institutions and economy in which we have placed our trust, are revealed as weak and ineffective and untrustworthy. Our pride in them is obviously unfounded. This is the day that the Lord has made. Let’s not waste it. It’s a wake-up call.
