It’s All About Who You Know
To the Editor:
I am writing in regards to the “Hunter Resolving Criminal ‘Accident’ By Teaching Others” article. Is everyone aware of who Kieth Simoneau’s step-son is? That was not printed and should have come to light. Maybe the reporter didn’t know, maybe Illuzzi didn’t know. But you can bet that Warden Seeger knew, as he works with him on a regular basis. That’s right, his step-son is a warden. Warden Cody Jackman is his step-son.
So how come they didn’t throw the book at Simoneau? They surely would have a lot of other people. In the explanation of how things went down, it doesn’t really sound like he even looked for antlers. Yes accidents and mistakes happen, but how did they treat all the hunters who shot a spike horn when there was an antler restriction? Or better yet those that were just shy of reaching the one inch point mark? Did they get a slap on the wrist? At least they had antlers.
In my past dealings with game wardens they have usually tried to throw the book at me. Even when I was not in the wrong. I have been accused of wrong-doing and they wanted to take my license for a year and a $435 fine for stopping to talk to them. They accused me of having a loaded gun in my truck and I was told I must be up to no good, as I was in Holland riding around in the afternoon. They told me I shouldn’t be in Holland because I was from Sutton and staying at a camp in Norton, so there for I must be up to no good. The judge sided with me on that one, but I still had a couple days in court and most of a year before I got my rifle back. And I’m told that game warden has been fired for perjury. But I didn’t see an article on that one.
