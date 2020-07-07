It’s My Turn

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
George Floyd’s death by the rogue cop in Minneapolis was murder and this cop is paying for his crime. However, the majority of police men and women are professionally trained and are out everyday protecting us against crime and keeping law and order. Since Floyd’s death we have seen protests and mob rule in Minneapolis, LA, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Baltimore and other cities. They are burning buildings, looting, taking down statues, throwing bricks at cops and all without any repercussions. These cities and the states they are in are controlled by progressive democrats who allow anarchy to rule their cities and states.
Black Lives Matter is a left wing Marxist organization whose purpose is to replace our democracy with a socialist government and defund our police forces. If their purpose is really supporting African Americans, where are they in Chicago where blacks kill blacks every day? There were more police killings of black people during Obama’s administration than during Trump’s. Where was the outcry then? All lives matter.
