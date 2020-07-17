It’s Time for Universal Internet Access
To the Editor:
Spotty, overpriced internet service has been a longstanding irritation for many Upper Valley residents. But the coronavirus pandemic has transformed what was once a frustrating inconvenience for some a burdensome deficiency for others has glaring lack of an essential service – for everyone! The ability to engage in online education, work from home, and participate in tele-medicine have become crucial for most people.
These needs are too important for us to accept frequent service that’s frequently interrupted, priced out of the reach of many, and completely unavailable to others. Trips to the local library or school will no longer do! - not for anyone living in the wealthiest nation on earth!
Rectifying the situation shouldn’t depend on state or local initiatives. We need a national response! Back in the Great Depression, America affirmed the principle of universal service – that everyone should have access to communications services. Universal service was at the core of the Communications Act of 1934 that established the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Universal service policies assured that telephone service became available everywhere. The Telecommunications Act of 1996 expanded the goal of universal service to include affordable high-speed internet access for all but, clearly, not enough has been done.
