It’s Time to Heal
To the Editor:
Now that the 2020 election is over, most Americans thoughts are about moving ahead to a better future, that is more positive, more open, and with honest communications from our elected officials at every level of our Government.
This past year has been one of uneasiness and challenge for most Americans, dealing with the pandemic, the election, and concern for our families, friends, and our countries future. Our country was built on sacrifice, trust, and being united as one Nation joined together, not divided.
I do believe in a leadership that no longer divides the people of our great country by sides and for reasons that are wrong and confusing to most of us. There should never be a leadership that encourages divisiveness, we are stronger than any other country when we unite together.
