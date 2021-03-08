It’s Time to Move Forward from Trump
To the Editor:
The Republican Party’s leadership and Trumpist within only damage Democracy. Ramifications have been seen through those posting on social media of how Antifa, BLM, and Democratic-Socialist are responsible for the insurrection on January 6th. Most recently, Trumpist have waged a fake culture war on Democrats by portraying them wanting to “cancel” everything. A result of espousing such beliefs only further undermines America.
Supporters of the former President are entrapped by blindly supporting and ignoring factual evidence. The other day, FBI director Christopher Wray made clear that on January 6th of the attack was not orchestrated by Antifa, BLM, or Democratic-Socialist; the attack was perpetuated by right-wing to far-right groups supporting Trump’s false evidence of voter fraud. What will his die-hard supporters say? Their response is look what happened over the summer with BLM protest destroying cities. A response of this ignores the magnitude of the goals of BLM being to end police brutality through police reform. Additionally, 95% and greater of BLM protest were non-violent. Even comparing the insurrection to BLM only dilutes from how Trump supporters came to DC on January 6th with the intent of storming the capital to keep Trump in office for multiple reasons. One reason would be his espousal of racist beliefs against minorities to appeal to conservative, elderly Americans who do not like a changing America.
While analyzing the Trumpist rhetoric, another is prevalent by orchestrating a message of a culture war of “the Democratic-Socialist are trying to cancel everything”. I will begin with my personal experience of the Caledonia County Republican Facebook page by cancelling myself and several others for offering an alternative viewpoint. If the same people complain over “Democratic-Socialist” wanting to cancel everything, then I guess they are “Democratic-Socialist”. Furthermore, the leadership within the Caledonia Republican Party and Nationally only furthers partisanship by limiting viewpoints. Just recently, companies have moved to change towards appealing to the masses. This can be seen with them getting upset over the Free-Market making meaningful PR decisions. Examples include Hasbro of changing Mr.Potatohead to Potatohead and Dr Seuss Enterprises ending the sale of 6 books for their imagery of minorities. Yes, these are the same Trumpist wanting a free market, but a decision they do not agree with would want to be authoritarian of how the market operates.
The illustration presented by the leadership of the Republican Party from local to national and fair amount of members are increasing partisanship. Trumpist within the party are the ones cancelling your views as they contrast from yours, and undermining democracy by blindly supporting Trump. Their yearning for their version of America would make democracy non-existent.
Chase Empsall
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.