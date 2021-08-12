It Was Heartwarming To See
To the Editor:
On Wednesday August 11 my car failed me between The Inn at Mountain View Farm and The Inn at Burklyn on Darling Hill Road. While trying to find the problem and waiting just a short time for the wrecker, besides the locals that stopped about three dozen out-of-state bikers in cars stopped, turned around and came back or rode their bikes off trail to see if I needed a hand or needed to use their phone. My inconvenience on a very warm day was a refreshing experience. A big thank you to everyone for their thoughtfulness.
Charles Camber
Wheelock, Vt.
