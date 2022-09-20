It Was Nasty
To the Editor:
Just the other day a large, expensive ad caught my eye in the Caledonian Record. In it a picture of Scott Campbell, his name and a list of misrepresentations followed- basically what we call ‘fake news’. It was paid for by the committee to elect Frank Empsall, III, a local resident who is running against Scott Campbell for the VT House of Representatives seat covering St. Johnsbury and also Concord and Kirby in the November election.
I’m assuming and hoping the ad was paid for with outside “dark” money- it was nasty, full of falsehoods, and sarcastic. In person, Frank’s a nice guy, on many local boards or committees and doesn’t seem to be a ruthless person like his ads would suggest. But electing someone just because they’re nice isn’t enough. The question is, what do they stand for, do they have any forward looking solutions to the problems we face? Frank espouses status-quo approaches, even backward-looking, framing himself as the “anti-climate change” candidate- against addressing climate change and how it will affect Vermont and its residents. He personally stated that position in another ad, emphasizing that Vermonters should not have to make personal “sacrifices” to combat climate change. Changing one’s behaviors does not always equate to a “sacrifice”, as many people can tell you. And good thing that kind of anti-collaboration thinking didn’t prevail during World War II, where a fatal threat was happening “somewhere else”. Otherwise, the United States of America could well have become a fascist dictatorship.
We need people in office who are willing to address these coming problems, not look the other way, or be actively against the future. The effects of climate change are here to stay in Vermont, affecting everyone, like farmers, local road crews, loggers, maple sugarers, to name just a few. If Vermont experiences increasing drought cycles and increasing forest die-off, we might also have our own wildfires to contend with in the future, a serious issue that takes forethought and planning to deal with (and yes, some money). Don’t fall prey to the argument that we’re too small to make a difference. Vermont has always been a leader in demonstrating solutions on a small scale which then get adopted on a larger scale.
If Frank has any great solutions to these problems, we’d love to hear them. Scott Campbell has been working on them in the legislature for the past 4 years, with a deliberate emphasis on the economically strapped, working Vermonters in mind. If you actually read the legislation you will know this is true.
And Frank, I’m really worried about the Vermont way of life getting quickly changed by what are now referred to as “climate refugees”- mostly well-heeled out-of-staters who are coming in and buying up all the real estate (either to live in, use as second home “refuges” or turn into Air BnB’s). It’s getting impossible for average Vermonters to buy a house, or even rent an affordable apartment for that matter. What is your solution for this real problem? Are you going to give the wealthy newcomers more tax-breaks?
Sincerely,
Lynn Farrell Wurzburg
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
