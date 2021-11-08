J. Leo Messier
To the Editor:
One of the giants of the St. Johnsbury Academy faculty from 1944 – 1972 was the late music instructor and school band director, J. Leo Messier. With the 50th anniversary of his death approaching on March 19, 2022, a few words are in order about this fondly recalled musician and educator during his many years mentoring students both in Montpelier and in St. Johnsbury.
Messier was born on May 3, 1903 in New Bedford, Mass. and graduated from New Bedford High School before obtaining his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Notre Dame University in Montreal (his doctoral degree from that institution was pending at the time of his death). Messier was a trained violinist. Early in his career, J. Leo Messier served as the “concert director for both band and orchestra at the Mt. Royal High School in Montreal [and] music supervisor for several high schools including Waterbury, Waitsfield, and Northfield.” (“J. Leo Messier Dies, Educator, Musician,” The Burlington Free Press, Mon. Mar. 20, 1972, at p. 10). Further, as “a [longtime] Montpelier resident, he organized the orchestra at St. Michael’s High School soon after it was founded and continued for two decades as the group’s only director until it was disbanded following World War II.” (Ibid.)
A news report in September 1944 heralded his signature career move – “J. Leo Messier, music supervisor at St. Michael’s high school, accepts a position as instrumental [music] director at St. Johnsbury Academy. Mr. Messier will also direct both orchestra and band [and will] start his new duties at the [A]cademy [on Monday] Oct. 2[,][1944].” (Montpelier Evening Argus, Tues. Sept. 26, 1944, at p. 8).
Messier’s legendary career accomplishments at St. Johnsbury Academy are too numerous to elaborate upon in the confines of this letter. Nonetheless, a career summary would have to include: his direction of countless orchestral and marching band productions; his leading the SJA band in football pep rallies, graduation ceremonies, and town parades over the decades; offering private violin instruction to Academy and town students; his classroom instruction; Messier’s involvement with special holiday joint concerts with the St. Johnsbury Town Band; and his handling of the baton for certain St. J. Town Band summer concerts in the 1950s. Perhaps one of the crowning moments of his Hilltoppers career was the invitation that the Academy band received to march in the 1958 Washington, D.C. Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on Sat. Mar. 29, 1958 (“Academy Band Is Invited To Cherry Festival,” The Burlington Free Press, Mon. Nov. 18, 1957, at p. 18; “St. Johnsbury Academy Band to Leave Thursday for Cherry Blossom Festival,” The Burlington Free Press, Mon. Mar. 24, 1958, at p. 6).
During the summers, Messier taught at the New England Music Camp in Oakland, Maine and he was a longtime choir director at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Montpelier. J. Leo Messier died on Sunday morning March 19, 1972 in Rutland while attending the New England Music Festival in Marble City. Messier left behind his wife Dolores and his daughter, Mrs. Jean Coletti. J. Leo Messier is interred at Green Mount Cemetery in Montpelier. An exemplary faculty member in the history of St. Johnsbury Academy due to his devotion to his students and his quest for musical excellence.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.