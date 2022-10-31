I am writing in support of James Hemond for Sheriff. I have known James for more than 15 years. He is honest, dependable, kind, professional, dedicated and respected to name just a few of his many attributes. I would urge folks to vote for James. His experience and working history with other agencies should be held in high regard. The bridges and relationships have been built.
There is no need to start over, to start from scratch to develop what James Hemond already has and will continue to have in his capacity as Sheriff of Caledonia County. He has my full support and I ask that you consider supporting him as well. He will serve us well.
